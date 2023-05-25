Jeopardy! Masters season 1 finale: Who was the winner?

As we look at the Jeopardy! Masters season 1 finale tonight, we know that one thing matters above all else: Who was the winner?

While of course we know that anything can happen tonight, we should just start off by noting that James Holzhauer has been particularly dominant for a big chunk of this season. He has received more match points than anyone; heck, in the semifinals he was better than the rest of the contestants combined! We already think he has proven himself to be the second-best contestant in the show’s history beyond Ken Jennings, who is of course the host for Masters now. (We should note that it’s hard to compare the entirety of the show’s history, given the rule changes that allowed for a run like Jennings’ to be possible in the first place.)

Tonight, James still did have competition in the form of Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach. If either one of them had an incredible run of responses, anything was possible … but their work was cut out for them. James just has shown himself to be so quick on the buzzer and well-versed among a wide array of topics. He just has a combination of things working for him that are ultimately rather hard to thwart.

Of course, we’re one to never count our metaphorical chickens here before they hatch.

So, who was the winner?

