FROM season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The food shortage

Are you curious about what lies ahead entering FROM season 2 episode 6? The title for this particular story is “Pas de Deux.” For those wondering about the meaning of that, it is often a reference to the world of ballet, where two dances perform together. Based on the photos that are out there for this episode already, it does seem as though ballet is going to play a fairly important role in this chapter of this Harold Perrineau series.

As for the rest of the story, let’s just say that this town will continue to be haunted in a wide number of ways. From the start we have seen FROM be rather daring in how it dives into pretty serious subjects, and we don’t foresee that changing all that much. There’s an element of horror here for sure, but the emphasis is going to be these characters and their continuous efforts to try and survive.

To get a few specifics now, be sure to check out the FROM season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Tensions run high at Colony House when word of the coming food shortage leaks out; a night at the clinic takes a terrifying turn.

We are a pretty good ways into the season at this point, and we’d say to remember that FROM at this point is well aware of what this arc is going to be. Do we still think that there are going to be surprises and big changes? Sure, but the central idea here probably remains trying to find ways to keep you surprised. We’ll have to wait and see how much the producers are going to be able to pull some of that off over time.

Also, if you are not fully into this super-inventive show as of yet, this is your chance to catch up! It’s the perfect thing to get into on the other side of May sweeps.

What are you most expecting to see moving into FROM season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







