Mayans MC season 5 premiere: Who are the Broken Saints MC?

Following the Mayans MC season 5 premiere tonight on FX, isn’t there a little bit to discuss when it comes to Broken Saints MC? Let’s just say that we’ve got another group of bikers out there within the universe, and this is one we hope that we see a LOT more of moving forward.

The Broken Saints are introduced about halfway through the first episode of the season, and what we learn about them is that they are a female-led biker group that seems to have a different purpose than either the Mayans or the Sons. Sure, they do have their own questionable business dealings, but they also pride themselves as almost being one with nature, as they work to rehabilitate animals. They seem to believe that they have a grander purpose. Oh, and of course we should note that they are also very much dangerous in their own right and were imposing enough to deal with EZ from a position of power.

We’re already going to go out on a limb here and say that a Broken Saints series would be a pretty fun one to watch, provided that FX does want to go further with this franchise in some shape or form. After all, remember that parent company Disney does love their franchises and if they are contemplating doing a spin-off show for Snowfall, we do think another one within this universe could be really fun to see.

With this being said, we do tend to think that the first order of business is going to be seeing how much of this group we get through the rest of this season. We are still in the early days of Mayans MC season 5, so there is going to be a lot of opportunities to potentially see them again. It’s also possible that something could tear them apart from the inside before we even reach a conclusion here.

(Photo: FX.)

