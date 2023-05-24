The Clearing season 1 episode 3 air date: What’s next?

After the premiere today on Hulu, do you want to see what lies ahead on The Clearing season 1 episode 3, including when it airs? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot to get into here!

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that this show is a limited series, meaning that from the start, this was devised with a specific beginning, middle, and end in mind. We are building towards some pretty important things, so we’ll have to see not only what those look like, but also how shocking they become. After all, this is a show that dives into the world of a cult, one that probably contains a lot of shocking twists and turns.

Here is the logline, if you want to get some more details and decide whether or not you want to get on board:

”When a local girl goes missing, it triggers a woman’s memories from her childhood as a member of The Kindred – one of the few female-led cults in history. Based on the crime thriller by J.P. Pomare, this exclusive original series follows the nightmares of a cult survivor who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future.”

If you want to better get a sense of what lies ahead here, let’s just note that next week is going to bring you episode 3, and we are going to see the show follow a weekly release model from here on out. Format-wise this is similar to how the streaming service is handling a lot of their programming right now. This is similar in a way to Saint X, another great show currently streaming.

To give you a few more details in particular about episode 3 titled “Suffer the Little Children,” take a look at the synopsis below:

Police raid Blackmarsh to rescue the children. Wayne tells Freya their daughter might have run away.

What are you most excited to see at the moment when it comes to The Clearing season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







