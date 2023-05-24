Platonic season 1 episode 4 air date: New details at Apple TV+

Following the big premiere on Apple TV+ today, do you want to know the Platonic season 1 episode 4 air date? What about more details on the future?

Well, the first thing that we should tell you about the Rose Byrne – Seth Rogen series is that the first few episodes are there for you to watch on the streaming service now! The company is doing something similar to what they do with a lot of their other shows — namely, they are giving you a few episodes at once in an effort to get you excited. From here, they’re going to change things up and give you one a week. This is what they do with the majority of shows on their roster.

So what’s coming up here? Well, a quick reminder that these characters were apart for a long time, but are now kicking off their chaotic and incredibly entertaining friendship once more. To get some other information, go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Silvia throws a divorce party to Will to try and cheer him up, but it gets out of hand when his rowdy friends try to take control of his life.

This episode feels mostly like it is going to keep careening the show off in an incredibly bonkers direction, and that is going to be a big part of what makes this show entertaining when the dust actually settles. We don’t exactly think you can predict what the ending will be based on where we are right now!

Of course, there’s one other thing that we think that we can say here — Apple TV+ certainly picked a great time to premiere this show, while everyone does still have their subscription thanks to Ted Lasso. We hope that people stick around and keep watching, mostly because this show feels like it can bring a lot to the table.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Platonic season 1 episode 4 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







