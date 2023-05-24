High Desert season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Soul Retrieval’

After what we saw on High Desert season 1 episode 4, are you curious to learn a little bit about 5? Well, you are going to see “Soul Retrieval” in just one week. We’ve already learned a little bit about where Peggy is at this point in her life and the challenges that are out there for her as a PI. Yet, things are going to get a little bit crazier from here on out.

Want to learn a little bit more about what the future holds? Below, you can check out the full High Desert season 1 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Peggy and Denny try a shocking new strategy with Guru Bob, and an unexpected clue appears.

We recognize that the folks at Apple TV+ are not giving too much away about this story at the moment, but we don’t think this is all that much of a surprise at this point? Why wouldn’t it be? This is a show that has managed to succeed on the strength of a few different things. Take, for starters, the presence of Patricia Arquette on-screen. Or, some of the talent behind the scenes at the same exact time.

Is there going to be a season 2 at some point down the road?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this is a pretty definite possibility. We are really excited to see what other sort of surprises there could be in store for these characters. For the time being, though, we think the focus has to be continuing to try and tie together everything that has been established so far — you can focus on just about everything else later on, provided the numbers are there and the streaming service wants to bring you back.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

