Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Can you expect it back alongside both Chicago Fire and then Chicago PD? Well, let’s just say there is a lot to get into here!

So … where do we actually start off here? Well, let’s just go ahead and make it clear that all three shows are coming back! These episodes tonight are especially important, mostly because these are the big, jaw-dropping finales. If you know this show rather well, then you are familiar already with the fact that they do cliffhangers early and often. We wouldn’t be shocked if the ones this season even top what we saw over the past few years.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and set the stage for these big episodes! You can do that now, courtesy of some official synopses below…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 22, “Does One Door Close and Another One Open?” – 05/24/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Shocking information threatens Jack Dayton’s surgery and the future of OR 2.0. Archer goes rogue to save a patient in need. Maggie questions her future at Med.

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 22, “Red Waterfall” – 05/24/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Brett waits for life-changing news. Herrmann encounters a psychic with a grave warning on a call. Kidd finds a new lead on the Homeland Security case.

Chicago PD season 10 episode 22, “A Better Place” – 05/24/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As Richard Beck’s timeline for a deadly attack moves up and Samantha panics, Ruzek and the team scramble to get ahead of unprecedented disaster.

The cliffhanger we’re most worried about

Let’s go ahead and make it pretty darn clear — it is the status of Kelly Severide and Taylor Kinney on that show. The actor has been MIA from Chicago Fire for a good while now, and he is also keeping some secrets from Stella at the same exact time.

What are you most excited to see as we prepare for the Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire finales tonight on NBC?

