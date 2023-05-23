Fire Country season 2: How many episodes should you expect?

If you are excited already to check out Fire Country season 2 over at CBS, you are very much far from alone! Just think about the season 1 finale! It managed to both keep the show’s central premise intact while also evolving it … and we know that there are a lot of perilous situations coming Bode’s way.

So where should we start off here in our discussion of the show’s central premise? Well, season 2 will likely be about Bode continuing to grapple with his incarceration, especially since he did it as a sacrifice so that Freddy could go free. He’s also lying to everyone and pretending he’s a drug addict, even when he’s not. There’s also another layer of story present now that Max Thieriot’s character does not even know about — the fact that he may actually be a father.

There is SO much to explore right now when it comes to the show’s future … but how many opportunities are we going to have to see great stories in season 2? How many episodes are we going to get?

In a typical TV season, we’d say that it was pretty easy to estimate somewhere within the 20-22 episode range. However, this year everything remains up in the air due to the writers’ strike. There is no clear indicator right now as to how long it will go; the further we are left waiting, the more likely it is that the episode orders eventually get trimmed. If CBS and other networks / streaming services want as much content as possible, the easy way to do that is to get a new deal together with the WGA!

Typically, we would start to get more news on filming over the course of the summer — but who can say with confidence what exactly is going to happen now?

