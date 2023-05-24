Saint X season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The truth revealed

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Saint X season 1 episode 8 — and, of course, this one is going to be huge. The title here is “Faraway,” and it seems as though this is going to be when all of the secrets are going to finally come out.

Will there be closure? For the time being, we tend to think so. We haven’t gotten the sense as of yet that we’re going to see the show come back for a season 2 — and if it does, it could prove to be a totally different story altogether. We don’t think that a story like this can have anything other than a clear beginning, middle, and end.

To get a few more details now about the future, go ahead and check out the full Saint X season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Emily learns the truth from Clive. All is revealed about what actually happened that fateful night on Faraway Cay.

Will this be what gives Emily peace?

We think that this is the real question at the heart of this show, mostly because nothing is going to bring her sister back. She’s also lost so much already in pursuit of some of these answers, including into tense, difficult discussions with the rest of her family. All of this has been so difficult to confront, largely because a lot of it has been so deeply repressed.

You can argue that Saint X is a murder mystery, but as much as anything, it is a story about grief. We tend to think that is going to become all the more clear as we get closer and closer to the final minutes. Just buckle up and prepare for an emotional ride. We’re excited to see what happens, but also a little bit sad — this show has been such a great hidden gem on Hulu, and we hope that more people discover it in time.

