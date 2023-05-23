Gotham Knights season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Poison Pill’

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see Gotham Knights season 1 episode 10? So what can we say about it now?

We don’t think that it is going to come as much of a surprise, but based on where things are in the season, things are only going to get crazier from here on out. Why wouldn’t they? This is the part of the show where we inevitably expect tension to rise as we inch ever closer to the finale. Things are going to get crazy, big risks will be taken, and in the end, we’re just hoping for a really good story here.

Also, the title for this episode is “Poison Pill,” which of course makes us think almost immediately about Poison Ivy. How can it not?

Below, you can check out the full Gotham Knights season 1 episode 10 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK – With one of their own in trouble, the team scrambles to find a solution before it’s too late. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) undertakes a risky gambit to get the answers he seeks. Finally, Brody (Rahart Adams) turns to Stephanie (Anna Lore) after he stumbles upon some information involving his father Lincoln (guest star Damon Dayoub). Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Summer Plair (#110). Original airdate 5/30/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Will the team spring into action in time?

That is the clear question, but unfortunately, one that we don’t have a clear answer to at this point. Watch the story play out, and then know that whatever transpires is almost sure to have a huge carryover moving forward.

What do you most want to see moving into Gotham Knights season 1 episode 10 on The CW?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







