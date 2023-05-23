FBI: International season 3 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s big finale on CBS, do you want to get an FBI: International season 3 premiere date? Why wouldn’t you?

There are so many different things at the moment that we can dive into here, but let’s start off by addressing some pretty darn important stuff. First and foremost, there will be a season 3! This renewal was actually announced at the same time as season 2, so there really hasn’t been much in the way of uncertainty for a good while now.

As a matter of fact, the only real question mark for now is when the cast and crew will be back. On paper, it would be easy to argue that FBI: International season 3 would be back in September. This is what we’ve seen in the past, and we know that the spin-off is actually a part of the fall schedule for now.

Of course, here is where things get a little bit more complicated: The writers’ strike. It is hard to start production until there are multiple scripts in the can, so the start of filming is almost certainly going to be delayed to some degree. It means that we’ll probably be waiting until either October or November, at the earliest, to get this and the rest of the franchise back.

So what can you see from start to finish here?

Let’s just say a LOT of action and drama. We don’t exactly think that anything is going to be altogether different now insofar as the sort of content the writers bring to the table whenever they are able to return.

(Of course, we want them back on the show as soon as possible, but the most important thing remains that everyone gets a fair deal. This is the sort of thing that really cannot be rushed.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: International season 3 over at CBS?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other great updates very soon.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







