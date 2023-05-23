The Flash series finale: Could Grant Gustin play Barry again?

Wednesday night is going to bring The Flash series finale to The CW, but is it really the end of Grant Gustin playing Barry Allen?

Well, we know already that this is not an easy question to answer and in all honesty, it shouldn’t be. We know that the superhero genre is the sort where characters can come and go at a whim, and we do tend to think that the potential is almost always going to be there for something more. Mostly, it all comes down to whether or not the right idea comes along!

At the very least here, we are at least happy to say that Grant himself is okay with the idea of playing the Scarlet Speedster again, at least under the right circumstance. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what he had to say:

“Regardless of whether I put the suit on again or not — and I love this — I’ll be associated with the character for the rest of my life … No matter what else I do in my career, this will probably be the thing that I’m most recognized for, just because of the impact of the character in the suit. And that has nothing to do with me. That’s just the character’s legacy. So anybody who wants to call me about the Flash, I will take the phone call and hear them out.”

For the immediate future, we do tend to think that Gustin would like to explore some other genres and do some other things, just as any actor would. What we think he showed through so many years here is that his talent extends far beyond one particular genre — we know that he can excel in comedies, handle dramatic moments, and even sing! This proved to be a great venue for his talents over so many years.

Do you think we will see Grant Gustin play Barry again after The Flash finale?

(Photo: The CW.)

