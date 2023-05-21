Blue Bloods season 14: More hope for a Nicky return?

There were a number of things that stood out about the Blue Bloods season 13 finale, but wasn’t the return of Nicky to the dinner table one of them? For us, this was definitely a welcome dose of nostalgia to see someone who, frankly, we have not had in this world for a good while.

Yet, in the end, the appearance was still pretty short. Sami Gayle got to film family dinner with the rest of her TV family, but that was it. To be fair, her schedule probably did not allow her to do a whole lot more than this. Remember that she is currently a part of Bad Cinderella over on Broadway and this is the sort of role that demands a lot of your time.

Nonetheless, in a post on Instagram on finale day, Gayle indicated just how much it meant to her to be back with the Reagans:

…It was always my dream to shoot TV/film during the day and to perform on Broadway at night. This dream came true just a few days after the opening of [Bad Cinderella] when I got to simultaneously film the season finale of [Blue Bloods]! …

When you read a message like that, we think it is pretty clear that the actress would be open to a Blue Bloods season 14 return. We are hopeful that it will happen, but in the end, it is probably going to be based most on what the writers want to do. Given that said writers are currently a part of the WGA strike, there is no clarity on that and will not be for some time. We hope that we will see the show back this fall, but even that remains up in the air!

(For now, this is where we remind you that the writers are asking for reasonable things, so here is to hoping that a lot of their requests are met.)

Related – Check out some more of our thoughts all about the season 13 finale

Do you think there is a chance that we will see more of Nicky moving into Blue Bloods season 14?

Share some of your hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







