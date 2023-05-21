100 Foot Wave season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

After today’s big season 2 finale, can you expect a season 3 renewal for 100 Foot Wave over at HBO? Has it already been greenlit?

We certainly think that there will be a desire for more of the documentary series down the road. Why wouldn’t there be, all things considered? Just consider for a moment what we are dealing with, and also how this series manages to so effectively — present a world that is highly dangerous, and also different from what we typically see. Just think for a minute about how many people are either brave enough or interested in doing regular surfing, let alone the sort that would allow them to ride this world of wave. It is remarkable, and of course from a visual standpoint the show is absolutely stunning.

At the time of this writing, we should note that 100 Foot Wave does not have an official season 3, but we do remain hopeful that HBO is going to give us something more eventually. After all, just remember for a moment that they believed in the show enough to air it the same night as Succession, thinking that it would give them a boost in viewership. We certainly think that there are more stories to tell and beautiful beaches and waves to capture.

In the end, though, it comes down to whether all parties involved remain interested, whether it be the filmmakers or the participants. If everyone feels like they have said everything that they want to say, there is a case to be made for all parties to move on. We will just have to see what is decided here over the months to come.

Just remember that because this is not a scripted show, there is no real pressure or emphasis on an immediate renewal. This series can be revisited at any time down the road.

Do you want to see a season 3 for 100 Foot Wave happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates down the road and, of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







