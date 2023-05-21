Tom Jones season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following what you see tonight on PBS, can you anticipate a Tom Jones season 2 renewal down the road? Or, are we set for the official end of the road?

We certainly understand some question marks out there in theory, mostly because anytime that you have an escapist British drama, there is inevitably going to be a desire to want more. With that being said, one of the other staples of said dramas is that they know when to end. Tom Jones, a co-production with Masterpiece and ITV, was conceived from the start as an adaptation with a beginning, middle, and end. Tonight is meant to be the end of the limited series, so we would not expect anything more down the line.

So rather than root for Tom Jones to venture more outside its source material, we would hope down the road that writer Gwyneth Hughes will have an opportunity to bring some more great work to PBS and across the pond in the UK. That feels more like the viable path forward, and we do think that the desire for shows of this nature is going to continue to be there. Why wouldn’t it be? For American viewers, shows like this are fantastic counter-programming and it offers them the chance to get something that they may not have the opportunity to otherwise receive.

Of course, a little bit of patience will be required to see what else the folks at the network are cooking up behind the scenes, but be hopeful: We are pretty darn confident that in due time, there will be a chance to check out a lot of other cool things that should make you laugh, cry, or maybe even venture back in time.

In other words, do a lot of the things that Tom Jones excelled at over time.

(Photo: PBS.)

