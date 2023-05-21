How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 12: Finding Sophie’s dad?

After a long hiatus, How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 12 is less than 48 hours away from arriving on Hulu! This is an episode that could answer some long-important questions, including the identity of Sophie’s father.

At the end of episode 11, Hilary Duff’s character indicated strongly that she is going to do whatever she can to track this guy down. Based on what we know about this week’s episode (titled “Not a Momma Mia”), she is wasting no time. The synopsis proves as such: “Sophie recruits the gang to help track down her father.”

So are they going to find him? We tend to think so, and we know that there are some fun possibilities that could be explored — including someone played by Clark Gregg! We almost hope that he’s playing the dad, mostly because we’re all for getting the former Agents of SHIELD star in as many different things as possible. Also, there’d be a funny sort of synergy with this when you remember that fellow SHIELD member Cobie Smulders (a.k.a. Maria Hill) was one of the stars of How I Met Your Mother so many years ago. She also appeared in the season 1 finale of the Hulu series.

Moving into the second part of this season, we certainly think that we’ll see some progress in all facets of Sophie’s life — yet, we don’t think that we should expect closure as to her love life, either. There have been so many seeds planted already that it is hard to imagine them all being paid off this year. We tend to think that this show is going to take its time and honestly, we don’t mind that — at least so long as Hulu keeps renewing it.

Sometimes, the end result doesn’t have to be as important as the fun you have along the way. This is, at least, how we reconcile with the original show having a disappointing end.

What do you most want to see on How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 12 leading up to its return this week?

Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







