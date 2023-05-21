The Blacklist season 10 schedule: A look at the changes ahead

While tonight may be the last Sunday of May sweeps, there is definitely more good stuff coming from The Blacklist this summer. The final season is going to keep airing over the next several weeks, but there are some changes that you should be aware of as we get closer and closer to the end.

First and foremost, though, here’s a reminder that tonight, you are going to have a chance to see “The Sicilian Error of Color” starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. We do think that this is going to be a pretty entertaining hour — if nothing else, it’s a chance to see a lot more of both Reddington and Cooper alongside Agnes!

Next week is when things start to get a little bit crazy. There will be another episode next Sunday the 28th, but after that, we are going to see the show move over to Thursdays. There are two episodes in particular slated for June 1, and we imagine the move has a lot to do with NBC trying to fill more weekly spots during the summer.

As someone who has a pretty busy lineup of TV on Sunday nights, of course we are glad that we will be able to cover the show a little bit more in a different timeslot. Yet, we also wish that NBC didn’t do any two-hour blocks. After all, isn’t there some appeal to trying to stretch out the final season as long as possible? With the writers’ strike still ongoing, there is a chance that there won’t be as much scripted programming once you get a little bit closer to the fall.

