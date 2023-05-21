Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Odessa’

Do you want to learn a little bit about Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 3? Well, let’s start with a reminder it is coming next week! Want to know more beyond that?

Well, let’s just start by noting this — despite the bit time jump between the end of last season and where we are now, this is still a show interested in telling the same sort of stories. You are going to see individual characters get a spotlight and moving into “Odessa,” it could largely be about both Mo and Madison. We know that they, among many others, have specific priorities when it comes to PADRE. Whether they prove successful in achieving them, however, remains to be seen.

What we can at least do right now is better set the stage for what lies ahead, and you can see more teases thanks to the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 3 synopsis below:

Mo’s hunt to prove PADRE’s true intentions has her in over her head as she’s drawn into the larger web of secrets.

Is there a chance that we are going to learn PADRE’s intentions over the course of this? In theory sure, but we wouldn’t bank on that by any means. This is still a show with a lot of story left to tell, and they are going to slow-play some things. In the end, the #1 thing we are hoping for is simply a chance for some of these characters to find happiness and a little bit of peace. Like with what we had on the flagship show, the folks over on Fear the Walking Dead have been nomadic and endured a near-constant string of losses. They do deserve a chance to breathe a little easier, even if it is relatively temporary.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

