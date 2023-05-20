The Equalizer season 3 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Huge stakes!

Tomorrow night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 3 episode 18 — otherwise known as the big finale! We probably don’t have to say this, but there is some huge stuff coming around the corner.

To be specific, let’s go ahead and make it clear that over the course of this episode, multiple lives are going to be on the line! Aunt Vi and Delilah are going to find themselves involved in a hostage situation, Robyn is going to take on some big threats, and then we’re also going to have a chance to see Dante try to figure out what he’s going to do moving forward after his suspension.

While Tory Kittles could not say too much when it comes to what lies ahead in an interview with Cinema Blend, he did at least share the following tease:

Well, I think this is the most intense episode we’ve ever done. The writers managed to place all of our central characters in imminent jeopardy at the same time, which is a very hard thing to do. [When] we leave this season, the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been. This episode, when I first read it, it took me by surprise, but they also managed to add levity. We get to see the side of Dante that we have never seen before.

Given that The Equalizer was renewed for a season 4 pretty far in advance, we think that it is relatively fair to say that the writers were comfortable throwing a cliffhanger at the end of this episode. The hard thing that comes along with that is pretty simple: Because of the writers’ strike, we are going to be waiting for a long time to see what’s going to be coming up on the other side.

