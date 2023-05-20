Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Some early story hopes

Following last night’s big season 1 finale, we are going to be waiting a long time to see Fire Country season 2 over on CBS. That’s a hard thing to think about, and we’re excited to see precisely what the future holds.

We know that for Bode, there are not a lot of happy times ahead. Just think about how the story ended! This character sacrificed his own freedom so that Freddy can get out and now, he’s lying to the rest of his family and friends, pretending that he’s a drug addict when he is not.

Everyone else will most likely be struggling with this reveal, but life must go on … but what form will that take? Well, we know that Sharon may have a new lease on life if the kidney transplant goes through, and we hope that she has a chance to really live and take some big, fun risks as a result of that. Speaking to TVLine, Diane Farr shared some of her personal hopes for what the future could hold:

…Sharon’s a bit of a codependent. [Laughs] She’s always jumping into, like, Vince’s life and Bode’s life, everybody else’s life — and I found in my own life that if you put down one of those addictions of trying to save other people, it’ll pop up in really strange places. So, I’m hoping to see what happens when Sharon has to focus on herself, what’s going to go wrong from there. [She and Vince] have such a strong 30-year marriage, but now there’s a third person in it. Now there’s a son in it. So, I’m super interested to see how that unfolds.

One of the real points of tension for Sharon and Vince could be that she was confident she’d be able to love Bode no matter what amidst the drug-test allegations. Vince, however, seemed like he needed to believe Bode that he was set up. What does he do now?

Well, if we haven’t spelled it out enough, there is almost certainly going to be some emotional stories coming around the bend. Prepare accordingly.

