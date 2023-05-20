Fire Country season 1 finale: Did Bode and Gabriela break up?

There are so many big storylines worth discussing in the wake of the Fire Country season 1 finale tonight, but let’s talk Bode and Gabriela. To be specific, let’s talk about their future. Did these two break up?

Well, let’s just say that the situation is complicated. At the parole hearing, Max Thieriot’s character shocked everyone when he proclaimed that he was an addict and that’s why he failed the drug test. He was lying, but he did so with the purpose of making sure that Freddy got out. His sacrificed himself in a way that we always knew that he would, but it was so sudden and shocking.

So where does this leave Bode and Gabriela? She refused to accept what he did, even though he claimed that he was in fact addicted and had been lying to her the whole time. He told her to forget about him, but we have a hard time thinking that this is going to happen.

Where is all of this going to go? Let’s just say that this is where a lot of things are going to get a little bit interesting. We wouldn’t be altogether shocked in the event that we see her try to do some digging on her own to figure out what is going on here. She may not appreciate that Bode is lying to her, but once she knows the truth, she will understand why he did what he did. This is a difficult thing to accept, sure, but the picture may look and feel a little bit clearer when the dust finally settles.

The hardest part for us…

That is pretty simple, as we are going to have to endure an incredibly long hiatus. At the very least the show will be back in the fall, but it could be even longer.

