Fire Country season 1 finale: Does Bode have a daughter?

The events of the Fire Country season 1 finale brought a lot of big stuff to the table … but Body potentially as a father? We didn’t see that coming.

Yet, this was a big reveal that came about close to the end of the hour. Cara made it clear that she had a baby in Europe back when she was 19, and she came back to America wearing baggy clothes until she lost the baby weight. She wasn’t 100% sure that the girl Genevieve was Bode’s or not, but there is a possibility of that … and this could be a huge reveal that comes about down the road.

Of course, Bode 100% has a lot of other things that he needs to figure out right now. Take, for starters, the fact that he tanked his parole hearing to ensure that Freddy could get out. This is a painful reveal, and also one that has led to him staying in prison a while longer.

Yet, regardless of Bode’s fate for the time being, we do think that the Cara storyline is going to come back up at some point. We’re not sure that it is going to happen early on next season or further on down the road, but this is the sort of thing that was clearly included for a reason, and we do tend to think that there is a lot that will eventually come into play in regards to a lot of this.

What we don’t think is that this reveal would necessarily impact the relationship that Bode has with Gabriela, given that this was so long ago — also, so much has changed since that point! It could very well impact his motivation to get back out on the outside, though.

