Primo season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Freevee?

Following its big debut today on Amazon Freevee, can you expect a Primo season 2 renewal? Or, will the comedy be gone after just eight episodes?

Before we dive too much into whether or not the show is coming back, why not set the table for a moment? The appeal for Primo stems largely from it being a single-camera comedy with great talent both on-screen and behind the scenes. After all, it was created by the super-talented writer (and frequent podcaster) Shea Serrano, and it also has Michael Schur of The Good Place / Parks and Recreation as an executive producer. For everyone out there looking to get some laughs over the next few weeks, this could be the show for you.

Want a few more details? Then check out the official description below:

The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy, inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, TX, follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo) as they live their lives on the southside of San Antonio. Rafa is at an inflection point, as three big life moments coincide: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school; he’s pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams; and he just found out he has a real chance to become the first person in his family to go to college. Over the course of the series, the group—Rafa, his mom, uncles, friends, and crush—will all affect each other and help one another grow in ways they weren’t expecting, whether they like it or not.

Now, let’s talk season 2…

For the time being, nothing is officially confirmed; yet, we do tend to think we’ll hear over the next few months. Freevee may take their time trying to make a decision here, and we do also tend to think that they will consider bringing it back. Beyond just Bosch: Legacy and the recent Jury Duty, the product needs more hits to entice viewers. This could be a great opportunity to do just that.

Do you want to see a Primo season 2 over at Prime Video?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Freevee.)

