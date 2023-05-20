Fire Country season 1 finale: Did Bode get out on parole?

We knew entering the Fire Country season 1 finale on CBS that there was one big question to wonder about: Did Bode get out on parole? Is that something that we actually had a chance to see happen?

We will be honest here in saying that as we approached this episode, it was really hard to predict what the producers were going to do. We certainly think that everyone out there watching the show wanted Max Thieriot’s character to find a way out. Unfortunately, it was hard to know if the show was going to do that. If you get Bode out at this point, do you still have a chance to see a lot more of the prison crew? Also, this is one of those shows that could be destined to be on the air for a long time; they may not want to rush things.

Also, there is no denying that making Bode fight harder still to get out poses its fair of challenges for him, both in terms of his work and also his relationship with Gabriela.

Of course, there was also a chance that we did not get any answer at all in the finale, and they opted to give us a cliffhanger instead.

So what did the writers decide to do here?

