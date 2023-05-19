Ted Lasso season 4: A viewership case for Apple TV+ renewal

There is a chance that you have heard some of the stories already — the odds of there being a Ted Lasso season 4 at Apple TV+ are slim, at least in the show’s current form. Is there still a chance that we see something else with the series down the road? It feels that way, but we’re not going to sit here and say that anything is altogether assured right now.

Here is what we can say with a certain measure of confidence — if you are the folks at the streaming service, you almost certainly want it back — just take a look at the latest evidence for more right now!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

According to a report from Deadline, Parrot Analytics has ranked the third season the #1 comedy in the world based on consumer demand. It has also brought a tremendous amount of subscriptions to Apple TV+, and we think that has helped some other shows including The Last Thing He Told Me, Silo, The Big Door Prize, and Shrinking, even though the latter has been off the air for at least a little while.

For the time being, we do tend to think there will be discussions about finding ways to continue the story, but they probably will not happen right away. The writers’ strike is still ongoing and beyond just that, we also tend to think that Jason Sudeikis and the other producers would probably want a break, even if there was no strike. Season 3 was a really long shoot, and we know that the popularity of this show can be rather overwhelming.

We also just know this: We would love to see something more, even if it is just a story about one supporting character. Let’s just hope that in the months ahead, something more will surface.

Do you think there is a good chance at a Ted Lasso season 4 renewal, or at least a spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







