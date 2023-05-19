Is tonight’s season 19 finale of Grey’s Anatomy the end of the road for Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh? Let’s put it this way: We understand if you have that question. Honestly, it is pretty hard not to wonder about that.

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is start out by sharing a little bit of the good news — namely, that Nick and Meredith are now together! If you were worried at all that this romance was over and done with after she departed Seattle, don’t be. We are now at a point where they are set up more to be together, and we have to hope that there are some good, happy times for the two now that they are seemingly a couple once again.

Of course, does this mean that Nick will move to Boston? There are a lot of complications at play and we may not know for sure until the show comes back. However, Speedman was only a recurring guest star for this season and our thinking was that eventually, this is how the story would go. The biggest function for his character from the start was as a love interest for Ellen Pompeo’s character, and the two performers are good friends in real life. It felt like his presence this season was meant to help get us here.

Even if Scott is gone after this, we do 100% think the door remains open for both him and Meredith to return at some point if the story is right. We don’t think that either one of them will ever be fully gone, as this isn’t a situation where there is some significant reason to keep them away.

(Also, it’s already out there that Ellen, at the very least, could come back for more eventually.)

What did you think about the end of tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy finale, and is this the end for Nick?

