Mrs. Davis season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the season 1 finale today, can you expect to see a Mrs. Davis season 2 down the road? Does this have to be the end?

If you have watched the final episode of the season, then you do know already that there is a certain amount of closure to the story. However, we do also think that there is still a chance that something else could be explored … at least in theory. This is not something that executive producer Damon Lindelof is ruling out.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter prior to the start of the writers’ strike, here is what the Lost and Watchmen alum had to say about the future:

“It’s hubris to end a season with a cliffhanger if you don’t know that there’s going to be a second season, so we wanted to make sure that this quest had a resolution … Every great idea that we had, we put on the screen. But that doesn’t mean there can’t be more.”

If there is one thing we do know with some confidence about Lindelof at this point in his career, it is that he will not just continue projects solely for the sake of doing that. Just remember that Watchmen is a show that ended after just one season, when we are actually pretty darn confident that HBO would have loved to do more. Meanwhile, The Leftovers only ran for three episodes and that was a show that also could have gone on longer.

Given that we are in the midst of an aforementioned strike, we would not say anything definite when it comes to the future right now. Instead, let’s just wait and see what the future could hold, and also if Peacock thought the show performed well enough to justify a renewal. This is, after all, another big factor here.

