The Challenge USA season 2: CBS airs new preview

For those of you who are excited to see The Challenge USA season 2 come to CBS later this summer, we are inching ever closer!

During tonight’s all-new episode of Survivor 44, we did have a chance to see a preview for the TJ Lavin-hosted show, even though this did not exactly give a lot away as to what you’re going to be able to see. Instead, we just got a reminder that Survivor, Big Brother, and Amazing Race players are going to be a part of the competition — we imagine that they are moving away from Love Island more, now that it is no longer a part of the lineup.

The only thing that we can say with confidence about this season, especially with the lack of real footage in tonight’s preview, is that we are probably getting a better end this time around. The finale for The Challenge USA season 1 has to be one of the most anticlimactic in recent memory, especially since we saw Sarah basically win by default just for finishing off her part of the challenge. We hope that it’s going to play out a little bit differently this time around.

We are just glad in general, though, to be getting some familiar faces from some of these franchises back — let’s just hope the end result is entertaining.

When are we going to get some more official information?

Well, odds are you are going to be left waiting a good while! Our hope is that when we get into next month, a few more details will start to trickle in about what to expect. The first season was set up as a companion to the new season of Big Brother, and we tend to think in general that we’re going to be something similar here. It is the best way to try and guarantee the show ratings, especially for those unfamiliar with the format.

What do you most want to see moving into The Challenge USA season 2?

(Photo: CBS.)

