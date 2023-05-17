Riverdale season 7 episode 9: ‘Betty & Veronica Double Digest’

Next week on Riverdale season 7 episode 9, you are going to have a chance to see “Betty & Veronica Double Digest.” Why does that matter? Well, there are a few different reasons!

First and foremost, know this: It is one of the best references to the source material that the show has ever given us. Also, we have to reminder how in line it is with most of the show at the same exact time. Of course, it makes sense that these two characters are going to be front and center in this episode, and we almost wonder if stylistically, this is actually going to mirror some of what we saw in those comics.

If you do want to get a few more details now about the future, go ahead and check out the full season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

SAVING THE BABYLONIUM – After devising a plan to bring in some money at the Babylonium, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is surprised to learn somebody may be sabotaging her. Elsewhere, after beginning sessions with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart), Betty (Lili Reinhart) begins to question his motives. KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Alex Sanjiv Pillai directed the episode written by Will Ewing (#709). Original airdate 5/24/2023.

Just from reading that alone, it feels pretty clear that there could be some really fun (but dramatic) stuff that happens. After all, we’ve got some characters with questionable motives and some others that may be victims of sabotage.

We know that there is a chance for a few more major surprises, as well — there’s so much of this season still to come that it would be silly to make any bold assumptions one way or another on the story! Or, that’s at least how we feel about things at the moment.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

