The Golden Bachelor officially airing this fall on ABC

Let’s be clear: We have been waiting a long time to get news on The Golden Bachelor. This potential spin-off for the franchise has been in development seemingly for years! It was pushed off for a while seemingly due to the health crisis and a tumultuous time for TV. However, we now know that it is coming this fall. The show is set to air Monday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will air after Dancing with the Stars.

So how is ABC describing the show at the moment? Well, just take a look at the synopsis below:

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

This could be a really sweet and heartfelt show depending on how it is presented … but could there also be drama? It’s such a risky concept and there is no guarantee that it will be a big hit. However, we do tend to think that there will at least be some curiosity for a lot of people who opt to check the show out. It’s inherently different than every other part of the franchise, just because of the fact that we are talking about a lead in a very different stage of their lives.

Hopefully, we are going to get some more news about The Golden Bachelor over the summer — stay tuned for more of that.

What do you most want to see on The Golden Bachelor, now that it is officially happening?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

