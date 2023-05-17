Saint X season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Hulu you are going to have a chance to see Saint X season 1 episode 7 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off with this: It is the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens here is all but assured to be carrying over to the finale, which we expect is when all of the answers are going to start coming out. What we do think is that this episode will set the wheels in motion to Alison’s death, and also give us more information about the younger version of Edwin.

Meanwhile, is this where Emily realizes that she has spiraled out of control? That’s possible, at least thanks to the Saint X season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Emily promises Josh she will seek help. We learn about Young Edwin’s secret. Alison tries to figure out the most exciting way to spend her last night of vacation.

Of course, it is pretty important to remember at the moment that Emily may just be telling Josh what he wants to hear at the moment. We’ve already seen her be willing to sacrifice her job and everything else in her life, so why would her relationship be any different?

The thing that we’re honestly the most sad about right now is the oh-so-simple fact that there are only eight episodes in this season. While it does feel like this is a story with a defined beginning, middle, and end, we wouldn’t mind if we actually saw more of these characters down the road. Whether or not that actually happens, though, remains to be seen. We’re just curious to learn a little bit more about some of these characters.

Also, Alycia Debnam-Carey is a great lead. We always wanted more screen time for her on Fear the Walking Dead, and it is great to see her get it here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Saint X season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates further on down the road.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







