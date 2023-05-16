The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 spoilers: ‘The Nowhere Bride’

The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 is set to air on May 28, cementing further that the James Spader show will air this summer.

So what do we love about this episode right now? Well, a lot of it starts with the title here of “The Nowhere Bride.” Doesn’t that sound like something that could be a ghost story in its own right? It sure does, and that is probably just the tip of the iceberg for everything we are going to see here.

To get a few more details now about the future, all you have to do is check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 synopsis below via SpoilerTV:

The task force investigates the whereabouts of a missing newlywed; Red offers his help to a powerful cartel leader; Siya visits a connection from her mother’s past.

Who is this newlywed, and why do they matter? Well, if she is a Blacklister, it seems like Reddington could be back handing down some cases again. This episode may or may not contain some big revelations, but it could help to bridge the gap between what is coming later on down the road.

As for the Siya storyline, it is likely tied to her searching for her true mother. This could be a compelling story but at the same time, we also hope that we’re going to be seeing something more for her in terms of a connection to the present. Is her real mother a Blacklister, or tied in some way to what is going on? Could she turn on Reddington? At the moment, we do think that there are a lot of different potential ideas to talk through here.

