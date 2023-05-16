Is Chelsea Tavares leaving All American? Following the events of the season 5 finale, it makes sense to be worried about Patience. After all, she was stabbed!

The thing here is that almost no matter what, the CW drama tends to have big cliffhangers at the end of its finales. Leaving her fate up in the air is a big one. This is not the sort of incident that a lot of people come back from, but there are a couple of reasons for hope.

First and foremost, know this: Tavares has not been confirmed to be leaving the show. So long as that is the case, we are going to still hold out a certain measure of hope.

Also, is All American going to kill off another major character so soon after we lost another person in Billy Baker? We’re down Taye Diggs already from the cast; we don’t need to lose anyone else!

Given the fact that this moment happened right when we were going to see Coop potentially head over and reveal some big news to Patience, everything feels all the more painful. Yet, this is the nature of this show right now, where there is constant adversity and pain that people have to overcome.

So what are we hoping for at the moment?

Well, let’s make that rather clear: It would be nice if at some point in the premiere, we learn that Patience is okay and, soon after that, the story moves forward. We do think that the most important thing here is just that the entire ensemble sticks around! There are some big stories ahead for everyone, not that this should be a shock given where everyone is in their lives.

What did you think about the All American season 6 finale? Do you think that Patience is dead?

