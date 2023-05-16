Virgin River season 5 star celebrates birthday with Netflix gift

The premiere of Virgin River season 5 to Netflix is inching ever closer, and we anticipate an announcement any day now! If the plan is to bring these characters back in July, then it makes all the sense in the world to get more news out there sooner rather than later.

For the time being, though, let’s just spend a moment to celebrate something else related to the show: The birthday of star Alexandra Breckenridge! The actress behind Mel shared the news on her Instagram Stories today, and even shared a gift that she received from the folks over at the streaming service: Cookies! It’s a fun little gift and a reminder of what she means within the Netflix world.

We have reported on this a few times over at this point, but in general Virgin River remains one of the most important series that the streaming service has, and that has been proven to be true time and time again. It routinely generates some great viewership, and it does that often without even having the same insane budget as some other shows. This is one of the reasons why we are anticipating that the series is going to be coming back for a season 6, though nothing is confirmed on that yet.

As we prepare for season 5, the biggest thing we would say to anticipate is a lot of romance for Mel and Jack (Martin Henderson) as they are engaged and prepare to become parents to a new baby. We know that the story of Virgin River can move forward slowly, so who knows how long it will take? The only thing we feel fairly confident about right now is that there are bound to be some more challenges and struggles. This is a show with a lot of hope, but it’s not always that easy for everyone involved.

(Photo: Netflix.)

