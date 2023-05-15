NCIS season 20 episode 21: Who is Senator Miller?

Are you wondering about Senator Miller entering NCIS season 20 episode 21? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t blame you! This is a character we first saw earlier this season, and there are a few things that we know about her already.

First and foremost, there was a flirtation between her and Alden Parker when she first turned up earlier this season — and based on some sneak peeks alone, it seems like their connection has turned into something more. On paper, isn’t it nice to imagine that Parker has found some romance in his life? Sure! However, that’s before you remember the case at the heart of tonight’s episode.

Miller was tied previously on the show with some potential Russian sleeper-cell operatives. Nothing was ever suggested that she herself was some sort of nefarious criminal or corrupt, but people close to her — or, at the very least, some donors — could have some delicate connections. Let’s just put it this way: It wouldn’t be the first time that someone within the world of this show was working with some not-so-great people.

We just hope, for Parker’s sake, that this is not the case here and that the Senator is actually on the straight and narrow.

So what happened next?

What did you think about the Senator Miller story on NCIS season 20?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

