Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We understand if you’d want to get more stories at the moment given where we are in the story. We are so close to the finale … so are we going to be getting something more on the show now?

Without further ado, let’s just share the good news: There is a new episode airing in a matter of hours! That is the penultimate one of NCIS this season and throughout “Kompromat,” you will see a story that is tied to Senator Miller from earlier this season. Not only that, but Jimmy may be making a big move forward when it comes to his relationship with Jessica Knight.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Kompromat” – When a suspicious murder occurs in the classified section of the National Archive, NCIS must investigate a string of Russian spy encounters that may be linked to the crime. Also, Jimmy accidentally makes a confession that could change the course of his relationship with Knight, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Based on how CBS teased this episode in a recent promo, it feels pretty clear to us that whatever happens here is going to carry over directly into the finale. That will be a huge story for none other than Nick Torres so if you love Wilmer Valderrama’s character, be prepared for a spotlight there.

So what is Jimmy’s accidental confession? Could it be that he is thinking about a wedding, that his feelings for her are even deeper, or something else entirely? Hopefully, this is something that turns out to be a positive at the end of the story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including other details leading into the finale

Is there anything that you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 21?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates moving forward.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







