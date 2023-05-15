Fox reviving Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay

We don’t think it should be some huge jaw-dropper that Fox wants to 100% stay in the Gordon Ramsay business. Today, we’ve gotten official word from Deadline that they are bringing Kitchen Nightmares out of the (metaphorical) wine cellar.

For those who are unaware, a solid ten years have gone by since this show was on the air. The premise is not hard to follow: Ramsay visited a number of failing restaurants and did his part to help turn them around. The chef’s continued popularity is probably one of many reasons for the show’s return, but it is also far from the only reason. Remember, as well, that a lot of old Kitchen Nightmares episodes have gone viral over the years — the Amy’s Baking Company one in particular is iconic.

Amidst the writers’ strike and also canceling some other scripted entities, odds are Fox is going to lead more in the unscripted direction than ever, with Ramsay as one of their biggest selling points. Remember that he also has a number of other shows currently on the air, whether we are talking here about Next Level Chef, MasterChef, and others.

Do we think that more Kitchen Nightmares is a recipe for success? Maybe in terms of ratings, but not necessarily when it comes to the restaurants themselves. The bulk of the establishments who were on the original show are no longer in business, though that may also be a symptom of the competitive nature of the restaurant business. It’s really hard to keep doors open, and we wonder how much of this new show will be focused on the aftermath of the global health crisis. That certainly is something that we cannot rule out right now.

Fox did not unveil a fall schedule today, so we will have to see what sort of news comes out over the weeks and months to come.

