9-1-1 season 6 finale spoilers: What’s ahead for Buck?

In just a matter of hours, you are going to see the 9-1-1 season 6 finale arrive on Fox — and yes, it is totally going to be crazy. How can it not be? This is the final episode of the season and of course, there will be a lot of danger. Beyond just that, though, we also know that this will be the final episode on Fox. (The show is moving to ABC next season.)

With the episode so close to arriving, why not focus on a few new things here — or, to be specific, Buck? There is a lot to be intrigued about when it comes to this character’s journey ever since he was struck by lightning, and we do think that a lot is on his mind.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a sneak preview for this episode that focuses a lot on Kameron and Connor, who he worked to help out earlier this season. He gives some good advice, and we think that there is a level of maturity and growth for Buck now that is more present than it’s ever been before.

We do think that moving into season 7 we’re going to be seeing a different side to this character, one where he is more keen to settle down and perhaps plan out his future than ever before. We’ve gone through a great journey for Oliver Stark’s character, and we do tend to think that the lightning strike is really the moment where so much changed for the character. While he’s still the same person he’s always been, he does have a gratefulness and a perspective that is a little bit different.

In the end, we’ll see how this plays out, and also if it could lead to other great stuff in the next batch of episodes.

