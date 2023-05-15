The Blacklist season 10 episode 12: What is Reddington hunting?

Tonight, The Blacklist season 10 episode 12 arrived on NBC and with that, delivered an episode full of backstory and questions.

The good news is that we had a chance in here to learn a lot more about one Dembe Zuma. For the first time really in the show’s history, we had what constitutes a full backstory for Hisham Tawfiq’s character. There was not a ton of Reddington in this story, but there was an interesting question posed by Cooper to Agnes at the end: What is Reddington looking for? Is there some way that everyone can help? She admitted to Cooper that “Pinky” seemed a little off, and it seems to be tied somehow to matters of life and death. Of course, you can argue that it always is with this guy!

Where things get interesting with this story is that for a good while now, there have been theories out there that Reddington could die at the end of all of this, and it is pretty easy to figure out why that would be. He has been sick in the past, and he’s clearly trying to embrace his time with Agnes however much he can.

Yet, is there something more in particular that he wants? We do tend to think so! After all, it just makes sense that there is something more going on beyond what we know, since there are still a solid ten episodes until the story is done. It’s possible that Agnes is deeply involved in that.

Here is the big thing to worry about at present: Reddington is spending so much time with her that someone could track her down. With that, she could become more of a target.

