Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 2: The next move in Australia

Following the events of the premiere, do you want to know more about Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 2 over on BBC One?

It goes without saying, but there is a lot more to come here! The first season of this show will be around for six episodes and over the course of that, the story will cover a lot of ground. Australia is the current setting of value but as we move forward, that could easily change, There is so much more that we could see as the story progresses here, especially when it comes to drama and twists. Terry is going to be going through it at the start of this episode, but where will things eventually lead?

Below, you can check out the full Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 2 synopsis with other insight about what’s ahead:

A haunted Terry retraces his steps from the night before. Reassured that all is okay, he returns to his boisterous family. Meanwhile, Kate gets a lead on Michael’s whereabouts, and her next-door neighbour Bill goes to extreme lengths to get himself a bit of extra cash.

Our hope is obviously that by the end of this installment, we’ll at least have a better sense of some of these characters and also the world. Even though this season is fairly short, a lot is going to be packed in and because of that, things are going to be moving in a fast way.

We certainly think that a lot of this show is exactly what BBC One dramas love best, whether it be a post-War setting and a location far from the UK. There is escapism that comes with all of this, and that is almost always appealing to them as a broadcaster.

What do you most want to see moving into Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 2 over on BBC One?

What did you think about the premiere from start to finish?

(Photo: BBC One.)

