Is The Company You Keep new tonight on ABC? Season 2 talk

Is The Company You Keep new tonight on ABC? It goes without saying, but there are certainly those who want more of the story.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have some bad news to share on the subject of the show: There is nothing more on the air tonight. As a matter of fact, there’s a chance that may not be seeing anything more in general. The Company You Keep was canceled just a matter of days ago by the network and with that in mind, we are fully reliant now on someone else picking the show up for more.

Is there a chance that this could happen? We wouldn’t rule it out entirely, but we at this point, most eyes are going to be on Hulu. This is one of the few venues that makes the most sense, given that it would allow the story to be taken up a notch. Also, star Milo Ventimiglia has a history of garnering viewership there thanks to This Is Us.

The hard truth to accept here is that we rarely see canceled shows get saved somewhere else and because this one is still fairly new, there may not be enough of a built-in audience out there. We hate to say it, but in a lot of ways here, we are prepared for the worst and it’s hard to envision all that much in the way of a different outcome.

Still, if you love this show, the biggest piece of advice we can give you is to keep spreading the word on social media. After all, you never know for sure what could happen and there is always a chance that some sort of surprise could come further on down the road.

