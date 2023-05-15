American Idol 21: Who was eliminated on Disney Night?

Tonight’s new episode of American Idol 21 was obviously one of the most important this season. After all, it is Disney Night! ABC loves their brand synergy and of course, there’s also a reason why some of the song choices are from newer entities.

(Of course, beyond the corporate benefits here, we gotta remember that a lot of these contestants are really young. They don’t have the same attachment to certain songs that we do.)

While there may be a lot of magic over the course of the episode, there is also a difficult reality here: At the end of the show, two contestants are going to be sent home and the top five becomes the top three. We’ve said this for a while, but we do think that Iam Tongi is going to be the favorite to win the whole thing. However, there are no guarantees that voters are going to do what we expect them to. They could get complacent, and there have been multiple seasons of American Idol over the years where the winner was not the person we expected going into the show. It is easy to envision that happening here again.

No matter what happens in terms of the results, let’s just hope that there are some killer performances from start to finish here. That will make things great no matter what the result is at the end of the day.

So what actually happened tonight?

We lost Wé Ani, which may be one of the biggest shockers of the season so far! Yet, we’re not super shocked that she and Zachariah Smith are both gone. Colin Stough and Megan Danielle are in the finale alongside Iam, who is still the favorite, we feel. There is also a chance that there could be a vote split that ends up helping as well.

Who were you rooting for entering tonight’s big American Idol 21 – Disney Night episode?

