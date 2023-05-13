City on Fire season 1 episode 4 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the big three-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to get the City on Fire season 1 episode 4 air date? What about more news about the future?

Well, we know that there are a handful of big things to say right now, so where do we start? First and foremost, we do think it’s useful to set the stage for the show itself, in the event you have not heard that much about it. Just look at the official logline below:

In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

For those wondering why we aren’t just getting every episode at once, the simple answer is that this is the way in which Apple TV+ tends to release a lot of their shows. You get a few episodes right away in order to get you hooked, and we do see some things spread out a little more down the road. The only time that they do this a little bit differently is with some of their bigger hits that have been around a while.

For some more information on episode 4 in particular titled “Land of a Thousand Dances,” all you have to do is see the full synopsis below:

Keith becomes a suspect – and begins to fear an even worse possibility. Charlie uncovers his first real clue.

Let’s just say that the plot thickens, and we are going to see things become so much more twisted as the story moves forward.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

