Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, and are you ready to dive more into the story of season 13 episode 20?

Of course, we don’t think that it’s that much of a shock that we will have more from Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast tonight. We’re right in the middle of May sweeps! We would honestly be a little bit more shocked if we didn’t have a new episode of the show on the air.

The bad news is that there are only a couple left before the end of the season. However, the good news is that the writers are probably going to deliver some big stuff. Tonight’s “Irish Exits” in particular is going to be a chance to get to know so much more about Danny and Baez’s relationship, especially when both her and her baby are in trouble. What can her partner do to help, and what can she do in order to help herself? We do think both of these things are of interest right now.

To get a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Irish Exits” – Frank worries about his longtime friend Lenny Ross (Treat Williams) when he suspects the former officer is hiding his true reason for returning to the city. Also, Danny and Baez investigate when Baez and her daughter are targeted by a criminal Baez once put away; Eddie gives her partner, Badillo, relationship advice when his ex-girlfriend is physically attacked; and Anthony is sucked into the inner workings of an underground crime ring when his chaotic cousin, Joey, begs him for a favor, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Treat Williams returns as Lenny Ross, Frank’s longtime friend.

While there may not be a direct cliffhanger from this episode leading into the finale, we wouldn’t be surprised if at least something carries over. For the time being anyway, this is what we’re expecting.

Related – Be sure to get some more news heading into the Blue Bloods finale

What do you most want to see as we move into Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead you will not want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







