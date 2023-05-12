Lopez vs. Lopez renewed; season 2 premiere date hopes

For those of you hoping to get some great news on Lopez vs. Lopez ever since the finale, commence your celebration!

Today, we received the great news that the comedy, which stars George Lopez alongside his daughter Mayan, is officially going to be coming back for more episodes. While this show has been hovering on the bubble for a good while, we’ve remained relatively hopeful that there would be a chance to get more of it.

Now, the one bit of bad news that we should note here is that there is no premiere date as of yet for the next batch of episodes. While we’d love to get at least something more on the show’s future in the relatively near future, we can’t exactly sit here and say that anything is confirmed. As a matter of fact, we may not get anything on a start date for a good while. Right now Lopez vs. Lopez is set as a midseason entry, meaning that it could be coming back at any point between January and March. All of this is of course complicated further by the presence of the writers’ strike, which started earlier this month and does not have an end date as of yet.

As for what a season 2 is going to look like story-wise, let’s just say that we don’t actually think that the writers are going to do much to reinvent what already works. This is NBC doing what they can to keep alive the classic family comedy genre. The fact that they have a real-life family at the center of it is just another benefit.

When you can expect more news

Go ahead and mark tentatively the late summer / early fall down — though yea, that’s probably too long a span of time to actually write down. We do think there’s a chance that something more could surface at around that time, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for some other updates.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Lopez vs. Lopez season 2 at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







