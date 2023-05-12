Lockwood & Co. canceled at Netflix; no season 2 coming

For everyone hoping that there would be more adventures within the world of Lockwood & Co., we could bearing bad news.

According to a new report coming in from Variety, Netflix has canceled the supernatural detective series. The site claims that the streaming service was rather pleased with the creative direction of the show, but the viewership did not end up hitting some of their internal expectations.

Unfortunately, one of the things that we have learned over time is that Netflix is choosier about what shows to bring back and which ones to cancel than most other services out there. They have such a huge roster of shows and as a result of that, it does take away some of their feeling that renewals are necessary. Unfortunately, that does make things rather frustrating from the consumer end when you grow attached to something, and then it is gone shortly afterwards.

Also, the streaming model does sometimes make it hard for shows to be saved after they were initially canceled. Still, you never want to say never, but we have to assume that for the time being, this is probably it. We just wonder with more marketing and attention, what the overall performance of this show could have been.

The other thing that we’re currently hoping for

We don’t want this to dissuade Netflix or other streamers from picking up other shows that appeal to young-adult audiences, or ones that feature fascinating adventures or supernatural themes. We do think there is a lot of potential still in programs like this and we don’t want to see this forgotten about all of a sudden. Cancellations are just something we’ve come to expect as a sad reality of the TV business. We wish it wasn’t the case, but we have come to expect it to a certain extent.

