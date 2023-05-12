The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The finale!

Next week on Apple TV+, you will have a chance to see The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 7 — the big finale! This show has slowly unpeeled some of its mysteries and now, we are close to getting a little bit more resolution.

At this point, it almost feels like the Jennifer Garner series is as much of an action show as it is some mystery. Remember that as we move forward now, we’re going to see Hannah try to protect Bailey as it’s clear that there is danger all around them. Owen did his best to hide his past — namely, some of the people that he burned.

If you are hoping for a lot of details from The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 7, the synopsis does not give a lot away:

“Hannah risks everything to protect her family.”

How far will she go? Well, the bond between her and her stepdaughter has grown exponentially throughout the season, and we tend to think she will do whatever she can.

Is this going to be the end of the series?

We do think that this is a pretty complicated question to answer at the moment. First and foremost, remember that this was billed as a limited series. Yet, we’ve also heard some quotes suggesting that a season 2 is still possible.

From the outside looking in, the thing that we would say here is rather simple: It all may depend on the story. If there is a compelling idea that comes up for a season 2, we could imagine the producers and Apple TV+ wanting to do yet. We do at least think that the current chapter of Hannah’s story will get a certain amount of closure. That’s important, mostly because we don’t think that you could just keep things going with this particular story arc forever.

What do you most want to see on The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 7?

How do you think it will set up the finale? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stay tuned for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

