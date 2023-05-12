Fire Country season 1 episode 21: A Max Thieriot achievement

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to get a chance to see Fire Country season 1 episode 21 … and we are expecting huge things.

So what are these said things going to be? Well, so much of it is going to start with a huge achievement from none other than Max Thieriot! If you did not know, the actor is stepping into the director’s chair for this episode, in addition to of course starring on the show as Bode.

While it is true that directing on TV often requires you to work in a somewhat-familiar framework, there is still room for a lot of flourishes and individuality. Be prepared for a lot of this tomorrow, as Max gets to direct scenes with a lot of drama and practical fire. The show has been on the air right now that a lot of the basics have been covered; now, he has a chance to push some things over the top. Visually, this could be one of the biggest episodes that we’ve seen so far.

Of course, all of this is in addition to what is ahead when it comes to the story. Bode is inching ever closer to the parole hearing and with that in mind, the future is going to get that much more complicated for him. By the end of the episode, there’s a chance that he’ll find himself in more jeopardy. After all, even when he wants to do good, there are some situations that arise that could cause him to have to break some of the rules.

So will episode 21 end in some sort of cliffhanger?

Let’s just say that we would not be shocked. CBS wants you to watch the finale and with that in mind, they could pull out a lot of the stops to make certain that this happens.

