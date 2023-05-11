CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 21 (finale) spoilers: ‘Dying Words’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 21 — want to know more about it?

Well, let’s start off things with this: The title for this story in “Dying Words.” Is this about as ominous of a name as you’re going to get? Well, we tend to think so. This is an episode that is going to be all about a race against time, and we wonder already if there is going to be some sort of big-time cliffhanger at the end of it.

After all, just remember what the show did last year, when they set the stage for the silver ink killer to emerge. We do think more of that is on the table — it has to be!

Below, you can see the full CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 21 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead here:

“Dying Words” – The CSI team investigates a murder case that hits close to home for Folsom – when he is forced to sit this investigation out, he does his own digging with help from Trey. Worried Folsom will do something he regrets if he gets his hands on the killer, the team members find themselves racing to arrest the suspect first, on the second season finale of CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, May 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What can we say beyond this?

Well, we do at least know that there is going to be a season 3 coming for CSI: Vegas at some point — it is mostly a matter of when. It already seems like the show is going to be set for midseason, so we don’t expect that it is going to be hit by the writers’ strike as much as some other programs that are out there (at least in terms of a way viewers will see it).

What do you most want to see moving into CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of that coverage.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







