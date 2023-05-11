Young Sheldon season 6 episode 21, 22 spoilers: Two-part finale!

Are you ready to see Young Sheldon season 6 episode 21 next week? What about episode 22? A two-part finale lies ahead!

It obviously goes without saying, but this is one of the most important chapters of the series so far. There are rumors that season 7 could be the final one, and that’s absolutely something that we can’t just sit back and ignore. We anticipate that the writers are going to work hard to give at least some closure to the current storylines, but there is so much more beyond it that is equally important! Remember that we have to see more of George’s infidelity, Sheldon preparing to move to California and eventually the death of George down the road. This may be a comedy, but there’s also no denying that there are some things that will be emotional here and there.

Want to learn more about is coming? Then check out synopsis for both of these installments below…

Season 6 episode 21, “A Romantic Getaway and a Germanic Meat-Based Diet” – Mandy surprises Georgie with a spa weekend and Sheldon prepares for his summer in Germany, on part one of the sixth season finale of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 18 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 6 episode 22, “A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring” – Sheldon and Mary head to Germany while the rest of the Cooper family braves a tornado that is heading straight for Medford, on part two of the sixth season finale of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 18 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Good news

We already know there is a season 7! However, production on it may be delayed due to the writers’ strike. At the moment, we’d at least say that this is something to keep your eyes on.

What do you most want to see entering the Young Sheldon two-part finale?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are so many other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







